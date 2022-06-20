Iohannis: I'll have a meeting with PM Ciuca, see how to speed up 3SI projects' implementation

President Klaus Iohannis announced on Monday that after the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit, he will have a meeting with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and, probably, with the relevant ministers to see how Romania can accelerate the implementation of the initiative's interconnection projects.

"There was no discussion about speeding up, but we have to understand how these projects are carried out. There are infrastructure projects where several partners participate. It's not a national project. In the case of Romania, for example, we have the two big projects that are of particular interest to us, the same projects are of interest to Poland and other partners - Via Carpathia and Rail2Sea. We must not imagine that we will make a new motorway head-to-tail from the Baltic to the Black Sea. This connection will contain parts of the fast road and motorway that already exist, the idea is to connect them in such a way that we have a fluid connection. The same goes for the railway connection. The Ministries of Transport in our states have been negotiating these issues for years, and as we have been carrying out every year portions of the motorway and modernized portions of the railway, the same thing is happening in Poland, in Latvia and everywhere, but in order to have the connection completed obviously takes more time. Acceleration can happen nationally. For example, after we finish this summit here, I will have a meeting with the Prime Minister and, probably, with the relevant ministers to see how we, in Romania, can accelerate the implementation of these projects. In parallel, we will also start contacts with Ukraine to see which of these existing projects - you probably remember that in 2018, in Bucharest, we started a list of priority investment projects that fit to be connected to Ukraine as well," said Klaus Iohannis, in the joint press conference with counterparts from Latvia, Egils Levits, and Poland, Andrzej Duda.

He said he was certain that at the 3SI Summit that will be hosted next year in Bucharest, there will be more data and it will be recalled how the new interconnection projects can be developed and accelerated.

President Klaus Iohannis attends, on Monday, the 7th edition of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) Summit and the fourth edition of the 3SI Business Forum, organized by Latvia, in Riga. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent messages at the summit.