Klaus Iohannis: Increased US military deployments will benefit Romania and the security of the entire region

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that increasing the US military deployments in Romania will benefit the country as well as the security of the entire region.

"President Biden's announcement of additional troops in Romania by deploying a brigade combat team in our country, once again expresses the strength of our strategic partnership with the United States of America. Increasing US military deployments, which I have constantly backed, will benefit Romania as well as the security of the entire region," said Iohannis on the sidelines of his participation in the NATO Summit in Madrid.

He said that at the beginning of the summit he had a short discussion with Biden and the main subject was the increase of the American military presence in Romania and implicitly in the region with a brigade combat team.

"During the actual session, President Biden reiterated and said that he would increase the military deployments in Romania with a brigade combat team. That means that a brigade will be set up along the way, which will be led from that command. The technical details are to be discussed in the coming days and weeks, negotiated between diplomats and between the military so that we know what time frame we are in. It is important - and I find it very important - that there is this intention stated by the US President to significantly increase the American military presence in Romania, to come to the level of a brigade. The rest of the details will certainly be communicated when negotiating and making very concrete decisions, but the announcement is very, very good for us," Iohannis added.

The US will ramp up US forces in in Europe, US President Joe Biden told the NATO summit on Wednesday to make sure NATO is ready to meet potential threats from air, land and sea.

President Klaus Iohannis attends the NATO Summit in Madrid June 29-30.

