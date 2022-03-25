Iohannis: Romania has a good situation regarding agriculture, we believe there won't be any issues

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Thursday, regarding the risk of a food crisis, as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, that Romania has a good situation regarding agriculture and believes there won't be any issues, but situations can occur globally, in which supply will not be at the usual level and possible that sanctions against Russia will make food prices go up.

"We do not believe there will be a significant issue in Romania, but globally these situations can occur, in which supplying will not be at the level we were used to, if we think about the fact that a large part of the grain consumed on the entire planet comes from Russia and Ukraine or at least until now it has been produced in Russia and we can already see that there is a possibility for a supply shortage to happen," the head of state said in Brussels, where he took part in the reunion of the European Council.

"Romania has a good situation regarding agriculture and we believe that there won't be any issues. But, yes, it is possible for the sanctions that we decided upon and which we intend to hold on to, to have an impact on food prices," Iohannis also said.AGERPRES