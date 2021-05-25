Iohannis: Romania supports EU's involvement in strengthening security and stability of its Eastern partners

Klaus Iohannis attended the extraordinary European Council meeting in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday,context in which he underlined Romania's support for EU involvement in strengthening the security and stability of Eastern partners through all the European instruments and policies, and in particular the Eastern Partnership, shows the Presidential Administration.

At the meeting, European leaders invited the High Representative and the European Commission to present a document containing policy options on future relations with the Russian Federation, ahead of the June European Council meeting.

"President Klaus Iohannis has expressed support for a united and solidarity-based approach to the Union, built on the five previously agreed guiding principles. The President of Romania also supported the need to develop a strategic document of the Union, containing policy options on the future approach of relations with the Russian Federation, appreciating the need for Union involvement to strengthen the security and stability of Eastern partners, through all European policies and instruments, and, in particular, the Eastern Partnership," says the Presidential Administration, according to Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis, along with European leaders, condemned the hijacking of the Ryanair flight to Minsk and the detention by the Belarusian authorities of journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner and called for the urgent launch of an international investigation to determine the circumstances of the plane crash. Moreover, the Romanian president called for the identification of firm response measures, the Presidential Administration further shows.