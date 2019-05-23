Iohannis: This narrative, that we are a second-class country, it's just in our head

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday stated in Cluj that the idea Romania would be a second-class country is just "in our head", not in the Europeans'.

"In reality, this narrative, that we are a second-class country, is just in our head. The Europeans don't see us like this. However, some people like to play victims and then it's quite easy to say that we are very good, but they didn't understand it," said the President.

And it's the same with that phrase with "the one to always bear the blame," because Romanians are accepted as equals in the European Union.

"Romanians are accepted in the EU and not just that they are accepted just for the sake of being called accepted, but they are accepted as equals in the EU. And if this is still news for anyone, than I would like to repeat myself. Romanians do count in the EU. Romania does count. The problem that we have now, however, it's the syncope we are facing because of the PSD (Social Democratic Party). And I am not afraid to say these things," said Iohannis.

He brought to mind that, at the beginning, the EU was more like an union of an economic nature, but in the meantime it changed and it became much more than this.

"EU, as a whole, is a unity based on principles. We, Romanians, we wanted to be in Europe. And we knew this as early as in 1848, but if we truly want to be there, to be part of the EU that is, we need to remember that we adhered to the European values, as a nation. Unfortunately, we have a government that did not adhere to these values and here is the syncope," said the President.

He underscored that the citizens need to know that, if Brussels are sending us all kinds of warnings, than this is not because of Romania, for Romania and the Romanians are not the target, but PSD is, "for ever since they came to power, they walked all over justice."

"They walk all over the rule of law to solve their problems with the justice. And this must stop," said the head of the state.

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday participated in Cluj in the launch of his volume "EU.RO - An Open Dialogue with Europe," which took place at the Auditorium Maximum of the Babes-Bolyai University, whose graduate he is.