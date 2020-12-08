Iohannis: Work done rapidly to extend hospital capacity

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Tuesday, that there's work being done in what regards the extending of hospital capacity, announcing that approximately 300 ventilators and a first batch of rapid tests will be delivered in the coming period.

"There is some good news in this area. For instance, there are approximately 300 ventilators that are being delivered in the coming days and through this the capacity of intensive care units will be extended. In less than a week the first batch of 3 million rapid tests will arrive, which are already ordered, and in order to come in support of patients with more severe forms, there are already approximately 500 oxygen concentrators being installed. There is work being done, there is work being done rapidly to extend the capacity of hospitals, in order to receive the sick," said the head of state at the Cotroceni Palace.

President Iohannis had a working session regarding the managing of the COVID-19 epidemic and the vaccination campaign with interim Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, Health Minister Nelu Tataru, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, and the chairman of the National Committee to coordinate the activities regarding the vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, Valeriu Gheorghita.