Iohannis:We are deeply saddened by terrible news coming from Istanbul,Romania, together with people of Turkey

President Klaus Iohannis sends his condolences to those who lost loved ones in the attack in Istanbul and wished speedy recovery to the injured, told Agerpres.

"We are deeply saddened by the terrible news coming from Istanbul. Condolences to all those who lost loved ones in this tragedy and speedy recovery to the injured. Romania is with the people of Turkey in these difficult moments," the head of state wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

At least 6 people were killed and 53 injured in a powerful explosion that took place on Sunday afternoon on the busy Istiqlal shopping street in the center of the Turkish metropolis Istanbul.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has announced that, until now, no Romanian citizens have been identified among the victims of the attack in Istanbul, and at the level of the Consulate General, no requests for consular assistance have been received in connection with this incident.