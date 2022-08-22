Irina Begu advances to Cleveland's eighths (WTA)

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified on Sunday in the eighths of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland (Ohio/USA), worth USD 251,750, after defeating the American Peyton Stearns, 6-4 6-3.

Begu (31 years old, 34 WTA) needed an hour and 24 minutes to get past Stearns (20 years old, 356 WTA), the beneficiary of a wildcard.

The Romanian player managed no less than 9 aces in this match, in which she was led 2-0 in the beginning of the second set.

Irina Begu, the fifth favorite, secured a USD 4,100 cheque and 30 WTA points, and in the second round she will face the winner of the match between American Sofia Kenin and a player coming from qualifying.

On the main draw is also Sorana Cirstea, who will face in the first round the Belgian Elise Mertens, the fourth favorite.

