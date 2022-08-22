 
     
Irina Begu advances to Cleveland's eighths (WTA)

Indian Wells
Irina Begu

The Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified on Sunday in the eighths of the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland (Ohio/USA), worth USD 251,750, after defeating the American Peyton Stearns, 6-4 6-3.

Begu (31 years old, 34 WTA) needed an hour and 24 minutes to get past Stearns (20 years old, 356 WTA), the beneficiary of a wildcard.

The Romanian player managed no less than 9 aces in this match, in which she was led 2-0 in the beginning of the second set.

Irina Begu, the fifth favorite, secured a USD 4,100 cheque and 30 WTA points, and in the second round she will face the winner of the match between American Sofia Kenin and a player coming from qualifying.

On the main draw is also Sorana Cirstea, who will face in the first round the Belgian Elise Mertens, the fourth favorite.

AGERPRES

