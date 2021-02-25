Israeli ambassador Saranga, in Alba Iulia is presented opportunities for potential investors, by city mayor

The opportunities which Alba Iulia can offer potential Israeli investors, through the development of the industrial area of the city, were amongst the topics addressed by the local administration with the Israeli ambassador David Saranga, on the occasion of the visit made by the diplomat in the municipality, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

"The representatives of the local and county public administration had the honor of having as a guest his Excellency David Saranga, the ambassador of the State of Israel in Romania. The visit of the Israeli official in Alba Iulia covered several meetings with local officials, as well as visits to historic and tourist sites, among which the Carolina Alba Citadel or the Union Museum," according to the press release.

Among the most important topics approached among the talks were "the need of a tighter collaboration, especially in the economic, medical, as well as in the tourism and cultural areas".

According to the quoted source, mayor Gabriel Plesa highlighted the "opportunities which Alba Iulia can give to potential Israeli investors, through developing the industrial area of the city". The mayor assured the ambassador of "the openness" of the public administration regarding any sort of potential investor from Israel.

Furthermore, the deputy mayors Emil Popescu and Marius Filimon presented the Israeli official several collaboration opportunities regarding the medical and tourism fields.

"We wish for that Jewish community from Alba Iulia, emigrated to Israel during communism, to come back to Alba Iulia, if not as residents, at least as tourists or potential investors," the City hall representatives transmitted.

The Jewish community in Alba Iulia was at some point the largest one in Transylvania, the city being, from 1653 to 1848, the only one in Ardeal (Transylvania) where it was legal for them to settle, but currently it is amongst the smallest ones in the country. During the 2011 census only 20 people declared themselves as being Jewish in the entire County of Alba.