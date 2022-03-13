Israeli ForMin Yair Lapid thanks Romanian Government for help in saving many lives

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Yair Lapid, thanked on Sunday the Government of Romania for the cooperation and the help given to the Israeli citizens in the context of the conflict in Ukraine, which led to the saving of many lives.

"The Romanian government has worked closely with us and helped us a lot to save many lives. Children of Jewish descent from Odessa, children with cancer have been sent to Israel for treatment and thousands of refugees have escaped through Siret customs. Their lives have been saved by cooperation between our countries. Thank you and thank you to the Romanian Government for its cooperation and help," said Yair Lapid, after meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

He called on the Russian Federation to resolve the conflict with Ukraine through negotiations.

"In addition to our long-standing friendship, both in times of peace and in times of war, as we now see the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, which is without justification, we call on Russia to end and resolve this conflict through negotiations. We will do our best to have a peaceful solution. We are working with our allies - the United States and our European partners - to try to end this tragedy as soon as possible," said the Israeli Foreign Affairs minister.