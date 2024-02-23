It is important that Europe remains united, continues to provide help that Ukraine needs, says Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized that it is important for Europe to remain united, despite the difficulties it faces, and continue to provide the help Ukraine needs, he said in a message sent to AGERPRES on Friday, by the Presidential Administration, at an event organized at the North Railway Station to mark two years of Romania's response to the situation of refugees from Ukraine.

"From the beginning of the conflict, Romania has demonstrated that it stands by its neighboring state, and Romanians have shown remarkable solidarity and generosity. Both the Romanian authorities and civil society have worked in close collaboration with international agencies to provide the necessary support to those who crossed the border and especially those who found shelter in Romania," the president added.

"It is important that Europe remains united, despite the difficulties it faces, to continue to provide the help that Ukraine needs in these critical moments, because only in this way can democracy, values, freedom and security be defended and guaranteed. Considering the extremely complicated situation in the neighboring country, the uncertainty about the end of the war persists. In these two years, we have witnessed some devastating events: bombings, destroyed families, barbarically killed civilians. And precisely these images of horrors committed by the Russian Federation are the ones that oblige us to remain firmly committed to unconditionally supporting Ukraine, as long as it will be needed," the head of state pointed out.

According to the president, it is necessary for the authorities, together with international partners, to continue efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees and especially to integrate those who are on the territory of the Romanian state