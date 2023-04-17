Italian, Romanian border guards rescue 181 foreign citizens at sea

Romanian border guards on the maritime vessels of the Coast Guard on a mission as part of the Joint Maritime Operation "THEMIS 2023" under the auspices of the Eu's Frontex Agency together with their colleagues from the Italian Coast Guard have rescued 181 foreign citizens in distress during several missions carried out in the Mediterranean Sea.

According the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Border Police (IGPF), on March 23, as part of a search and rescue operation carried out in the Mediterranean Sea, Romanian border guards took on board their MAI 1106 maritime patrol vessel from a ship belonging to Italian Coast Guard 150 migrants, all men, including a person with medical problems who was constantly monitored until being disembarked in port. They were given medical assistance and were later taken over by the local authorities, told Agerpres.

On April 8, the crew on board the MAI 3066 surveillance and port control boat detected and intercepted two boats sailing towards the territorial sea of Italy. The Romanian border police rescued 31 people in danger -- 22 men, one woman and eight minors-- and provided them with medical assistance.

A day later, the same crew provided safe towing to a port on the island of Pantelleria for a sailboat with two French nationals on board. The sailboat was found drifting, unable to maneuver due to some malfunctions.