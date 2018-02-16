stiripesurse.ro

  
     
Jan - October 2017 furniture trade running surplus of 1.33 bln euro

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Romania's international trade in furniture over the first 10 months of 2017 ran a surplus of 1.33 billion euro, shows data centralized by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Exports totaled 1.861 billion euro, 2 percent higher YoY, and imports amounted to 530 million euro, up 7.6 pct YoY. Romania's FOB exports in the first ten months of 2017 totaled 52.361 billion euro and were 9.2 percent higher compared to the previous year, while CIF imports amounted to 62.583 billion euro, up 12.4 percent.

Agerpres.

