Judge Daniel Gradinaru elected CSM's new president, prosecutor Daniel Horodniceanu to serve as vice-president

Judge Daniel Gradinaru and prosecutor Daniel Horodniceanu were elected on Thursday president, and vice-president, respectively of the Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM), told Agerpres.

The judges and prosecutors who were elected as CSM members took over office on Thursday.

The CSM consists of 19 members: nine judges and five prosecutors elected by the magistrates in the general assemblies of courts and prosecutor's offices, two representatives of the civil society elected by the Senate, and three automatic members: the minister of justice, the president of the High Court of Cassation and Justice, and Romania's prosecutor general. The term of office of the elected members is six years, without the possibility of extension.

The new Superior Council of the Magistrates is made up of judges Daniel Gradinaru - High Court of Cassation and Justice, Denisa-Angelica Stanisor - High Court of Cassation and Justice, Gheorghe-Liviu Odagiu - Alba Iulia Court of Appeal, Elena Raluca Costache - Bucharest Court of Appeal, Ramona Gratiela Milu - Brasov Court of Appeal, Mihaela-Laura Radu - Bucharest Court, Narcis Erculescu - Dambovita Court, Claudiu-Marian Dragusin - Bucharest Sector 4 Court, and Vasile-Alin Ene - Ploiesti District Court.

The prosecutors newly appointed to the CSM are as follows: Daniel Horodniceanu - Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, Emilia Ion - Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, Bogdan Silviu Staicu - Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court, Claudiu Constantin Sandu - Prosecutor's Office attached to the Brasov Court, and Marioara Catalina Sintion - the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Sector 3 Court.

Fanel Mihalcea and Ioan Sas were elected by the Senate as CSM members on behalf of the civil society.