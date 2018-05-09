Judicial Inspection announces control on high-profile corruption cases that are pending trial in 2018

The Judicial Inspection (IJ) announced on Thursday that it will conduct a thematic control regarding high-profile corruption cases that are pending trial in 2018, including the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ).

According to the IJ, the control will be carried out at all the appeals and assigned courts, including the military courts."The controls will aim at cases regarding both corruption offenses and offenses assimilated to them for which the defendants are people with public duties, such as MPs, ministers, state secretaries, managers of central administrative authorities, prefects, county counselors, as well as cases where the damage value exceeds 50,000 lei," the Judicial Inspection wrote on Facebook.Moreover, according to the quoted source, also taken into account will be high-profile corruption cases that are pending trial regardless of the trial stage, including those which, although left the court, haven't yet received a final ruling (cases in progress to justify judgments which are within the legal time frame for appeals or which are to be brought before the judicial control court or other courts), as well as cases that are likely to appeal in cassation."The control report is drawn up based on the intermediate control reports (10 September 2018 for the first semester and 31 January for the second semester) and it will be forwarded to the Judges Section of the Superior Council of Magistrates (CSM) by 19 April 2019," the judicial inspectors inform.