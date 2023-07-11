July 11 in history

1428 - First documented attestation of Horaita monastery (Neamt county), issued by Chancellery of Moldova's ruler prince Alexandru cel Bun (1400-1432)

1797 - Death of poet, philologist, historian, a precursor of the use of the Romanian educated language Ienachita Vacarescu (b. 1740)

1910 - Birth of Liviu Stan, theology professor and prolific canonist (d. April 1, 1973)

1917 - World War I: Battle of Marasti. Romanian 2nd Army, under the command of General (later Marshal) Alexandru Averescu, breaks Austro-Hungarian-German front but is unable to capitalize on success

1940 - Romania withdraws from League of Nations given the context of the start of World War II

1949 - Death of Romanian General Corneliu Dragalina (b. February 5, 1887)

1955 - Birth of folklore music singer Maria Dragomiroiu

1955 - Birth of actress Mariana Buruiana

1995 - Death of mathematician, futurologist and former ambassador to the United States Mihai Horia Botez (b. November 18, 1940)

1997 - US President Bill Clinton visits Bucharest. The event also marks the launch of the Romanian-US Strategic Partnership

2015 - Athlete Bianca Razor wins European title and gold medal at the European Youth Championships in Tallinn, Estonia at 400m sprint

2019 - Romanian tennis player Simona Halep qualified for the first time for the final of the Wimbledon tournament, the third Grand Slam of the year, after defeating in the penultimate act Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 6-1, 6-3

2019 - Death of actor Damian Crasmaru (b. June 2, 1931).AGERPRES