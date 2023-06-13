June 13 in history

1833 - Birth of Ioan Micu Moldovanu, clergyman and culture man, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academic Society and member of the Romanian Academy (d. 7 September 1915)

1848 - Gheorghe Bibescu, ruler of Wallachia (1842-1848), abdicates and leaves for Brasov following instatement of Provisional Revolutionary Government during Romanian 1848 Revolution

1909 - Death of engineer and writer Gheorghe I. Lahovary, an honorary member of the Romanian Academy since March 25, 1901 (b. June 1, 1838)

1909 - Birth of zoologist, eco-physician and oceanologist Eugen A. Pora, member of the Romanian Academy (d. October 28, 1981)

1932 - It is established the Bio-oceanography Institute of Constanta

1942 - Birth of economist Gheorghe Zaman, a corresponding member of the Romanian Academy

1959 - Birth of Klaus Werner Iohannis (two-time elected president of Romania, in 2014 and 2019)

1972 - Death of poet, writer, drama writer Nicolae Tautu (b. November 20, 1920)

1977 - Birth of actor Dragos Bucur

1990 - Miners from the Jiu Valley arrive in Bucharest to end protests dubbed Golaniada (from Romanian term 'golan', meaning hoodlum), staged by the Opposition, resulting in violent clashes between miners, protesters and law enforcement

1990 - Beginning of first Mineriad, in Bucharest (lasts until 15 June)

2005 - Romania participated, as an active observer, being a state in a process of accession, in the meeting of the the EU General Affairs and External Relations Council.

2005 - Director Cristi Puiu grabs Grand Prize of Alba Regia International Film Festival in Szekesfehervar (Hungary), for his Moartea domnului Lazarescu feature film.AGERPRES