Justice minister Gorghiu: All ministers stay in the cabinet, not running for European Parliament

Justice Minister and National Liberal Party (PNL) deputy chair Alina Gorghiu said on Thursday that ministers will not run on the tickets for the European Parliament election, adding that she did not ask for any derogation to run in that election.

Gorghiu also said it was "very sound" for PNL and the Social Democratic Party (PSD) to run separately in the local elections.

"If ministers can't run, I guess I'm still a minister. I have already answered this question from the government. I didn't ask for a waiver, I don't want a waiver, please don't stress about my position on the list. The ministers are not on the ticket for the European Parliament. I also reacted to the request of the prime minister and party president: all ministers remain in the cabinet," Gorghiu said before a meeting of PNL's National Political Bureau.

Asked about the fact that there would be only one woman from PNL on the list of MEPs, Gorghiu said: "Let's see the PNL list and if it is just one woman, that surely is not sound, and that I told the government yesterday."

"Regardless of women's names, I think 30 percent should be on any election ticket, not just for the European Parliament election," Gorghiu said.

Asked if PNL's collaboration with PSD should remain only for the European Parliament election and not for the local ones, the minister said: "Yes, I think it is very sound for it to remain at the level of the European Parliament election."

"Everybody has their mayors, their elected officials, their messages. We do well separately in the local elections," she added.

About the option of a joint PNL-PSD presidential candidate, Gorghiu said: "We haven't even finished the European Parliament tickets, don't you want us to finish them and start the presidential election after we have today's decisions?"