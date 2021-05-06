Kelemen Hunor: Budget for education field in PNRR not to be cut, it will be over 12%

Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor said on Thursday, in Sfantu Gheorghe, that there is a consensus in the coalition regarding the National Recovery and Resilience Program (PNRR) and dismissed the statements circulated in the public space according to which the sum allocated to the education field will be reduced.

"We had the coalition's meeting yesterday, we discussed the PNRR once again. Many true and untrue things have appeared in the press and I can tell you that in the coalition there is a consensus regarding the Government's desiderata about the PNRR, the investments in all important areas. In the education field there is no reduction, the percentage allocated for the education will be over 12%, that there have been all sorts of rumors about cuts here," Kelemen Hunor told a news conference.

He also reminded that Romania would have a budget of over 29 billion euros and would have to make efforts to have an uptake as large as possible, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Romania, according to the decisions at the level of the Commission and the Council, will have at its disposal almost 30 billion, 29 billion euros, partly grants, loans, and our proposals fall within this amount. Technical talks are to be held by Minister Ghinea and Prime Minister Florin Citu in Brussels next week and by May 30 at the latest, Romania will officially submit the PNRR to Brussels,. From there it only depends on us, on each one of us, because we are connected, those who will manage these funds, to spend by 2026 efficiently and transparently these amounts and the interest is to an uptake as large as possible", added Deputy Prime Minister Kelemen Hunor.