Kelemen Hunor: UDMR to assume three portofolios in future Gov't - Development, Environment, Sports Ministries

The UDMR chairman Kelemen Hunor, announced that following the negotiations with PNL and USR PLUS, the Union will take over three portfolios in the future Government: the Ministry of Public Works and Administration Development, the Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"We have had discussions in principle on a 4-year coalition, parliamentary stability and governmental stability after 8 years in which we have had 12 governments. I am confident that in the coming years we will be able to secure the necessary investments to grow the economy. We will be able to have safe jobs, we will be able to invest in education and health and, in these conditions, we have undertaken to participate, to be with our colleagues, to participate in the formation of the parliamentary majority and of course, to take part in exercising executive attributions," Kelemen Hunor said after consultations.

He specified that UDMR will take over three important portfolios.

"We will assume three ministries: the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, an important ministry in the Government's economy, because we need to develop all Romanian localities in a balanced way, to reduce development gaps and, of course, from this point of view it is a huge responsibility we assumed. The Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forestry, sustainable development means taking care of the environment, taking care of what we have inherited, because we have to leave it to our children. (...) The Ministry of Sports and Youth is an important ministry, because without youth there is no future and without sport one cannot think of a modern society and here we will surely have well thought projects, programs, public policies for both young people and the world of performance sports and not only", said the UDMR leader.