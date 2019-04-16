Klaus Iohannis: 'It is outrageous that Health minister launches more like image campaign in hospitals'

President Klaus Iohannis considers "outrageous" that Health Minister Sorina Pintea "has launched more like an image campaign than an information one through the hospitals in the country."

"The public agenda has been taken for over two years by the personal problems of PSD [the Social Democratic party, major at rule, ed.n.] leaders who have legal issues, while citizens increasingly suffer from the incompetence of the government. It is outrageous that the Health minister has launched more like an image campaign than an information one. How can anyone believe any longer that the PSD will actually build new hospitals?" Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday at the ceremony for decorating some hospitals in the country.

AGERPRES .