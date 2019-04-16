 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Klaus Iohannis: 'It is outrageous that Health minister launches more like image campaign in hospitals'

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis considers "outrageous" that Health Minister Sorina Pintea "has launched more like an image campaign than an information one through the hospitals in the country."

"The public agenda has been taken for over two years by the personal problems of PSD [the Social Democratic party, major at rule, ed.n.] leaders who have legal issues, while citizens increasingly suffer from the incompetence of the government. It is outrageous that the Health minister has launched more like an image campaign than an information one. How can anyone believe any longer that the PSD will actually build new hospitals?" Iohannis said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace on Tuesday at the ceremony for decorating some hospitals in the country.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.