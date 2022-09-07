Kogalniceanu Military Base US soldier dies of natural causes, according to officials

An American soldier of the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base died of natural causes on Tuesday, base officials say, adding that an investigation will take place in this case.

"We confirm that the death of an American serviceman occurred on September 6, 2022 as a result of natural causes. The serviceman was serving with the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base. An investigation is underway to accurately determine the causes of the unfortunate event. The serviceman's relatives have been informed We regret the loss of a member of the team; we also send our condolences to the family and do everything necessary to support them in these difficult moments. Care for the soldiers and their families is our priority," reads an official statement by the base, told Agerpres.