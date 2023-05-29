LabMin Budai: As of today, we have applied discussions on the grid proposed by everyone.

Discussions on the Salary Law will take place "applied, on the grid proposed by everyone," Labour and Social Solidarity Minister Marius Budai announced on Monday, told Agerpres.

"Basically what has been decided is that, as of today, we will have applied discussions on the grid proposed by everyone, the education system, which will be an integral part of the next salary law, which will, of course, later be discussed in the tripartite committee with the World Bank and the European Commission. These are basically their proposals and we must incorporate these proposals into the future law. Of course we will not only discuss with Education, at 16:00hrs, we also have Health and, as of tomorrow onwards we will make schedules, so that now and next week, in addition to the discussions that have been held so far, because this is not the first discussion on these annexes, there have been discussions in tripartite format - and I mean with representatives of the Ministry of Labour, with representatives of the World Bank, but also with representatives of each ministry - here, in the Ministry headquarters there have been 'n' discussions so far, seven, eight, ten per ministry. We want to continue this time at the decision level and, as we discussed with employers, also in the presence of employers, as we promised, the trade unions will come to these discussions," Marius Budai stated.

Asked if there is money for pay rises, he said that "there is always money, if we want to say, there is not," but that the most correct option for everyone must be reached.

As for special pensions, Budai said that the amendments shall be submitted to Parliament on Monday, and details of the tax level will be given in the coming period.

"The amendments will be submitted to Parliament today. Now they are being arranged, the specialists with the Labour Ministry with the specialists from the Labour Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, I think that in half an hour they will finish them, because we also went to Parliament to discuss this issue with the technical committee, they are arranging on the legislative technique. I believe that in the next few hours you will see them filed," the Labour minister said.