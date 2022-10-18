LabMin Budai meets Romanian workers in Austria

The Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Marius Budai, on Tuesday paid a visit to a site in Austria, where he met many Romanian citizens who work in wood exploitation there.

The Minister told AGERPRES that the purpose of the meeting in Austria, which was also attended by the Romanian ambassador to Vienna, Emil Hurezeanu, was to identify the conditions in which Romanians work and live in this country.

"I wanted to see the conditions in which they work and live, but also if they know their rights and if they are respected by their employers," said Budai, noting that 120 Romanian citizens work at the company that owns the site he visited.

The Minister visited the Austrian town of Hollenstein after he had met, earlier this year, with workers from Germany. Marius Budai gave assurance that such meetings with Romanian workers abroad will also take place in other member states of the European Union. AGERPRES