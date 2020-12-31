Labour Minister: Child allowance to hit 214 RON/month as of January

Children's allowances will increase by 20 pct from 1 January, so that the benefit for children between the ages of 2 and 18 will increase to 214 RON per month, the Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Raluca Turcan, said in a Facebook post on Thursday, according to AGERPRES.

"Children's allowances will increase by 20 pct from 1 January 2021, according to the timetable set, just as promised. Children between 2 and 18 years old will receive 214 RON per month from January," Raluca Turcan noted.

The Minister of Labour has made it clear that the allowance for children up to two years of age, as well as the allowance for disabled children up to 18 years of age, will increase to the amount of 427 RON per month.

"For children up to 2 years and children with disabilities up to 18 years of age, the amount of the monthly allowance will be 427 RON," Raluca Turcan wrote.