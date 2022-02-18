Legal Committee of Chamber of Deputiesto votes on report on bill to abolish SIIJ

The Legal Committee of the Chamber of Deputies is due to vote on Friday on the report on the draft law on the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ), which will be sent to the plenary session, Agerpres reports.

General discussions on the draft took place at Thursday's meeting of the Committee on Legal Affairs, and articles and amendments are to be considered on Friday and the report voted on.The draft law, initiated by the Ministry of Justice, stipulates that the SIIJ will be abolished, and its competencies will be taken over by the ordinary Prosecutor's Offices, the cases being investigated by specifically appointed prosecutors."Cases pending at the level of this section will be transmitted administratively, within 60 working days from the date of entry into force of the law, through the care of the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice, to the competent prosecutor's offices, which will continue their settlement, and the settled ones, in the archives of the section, will be sent within 180 working days from the date of entry into force of the law," the bill provides.