Legislative Council's Florin Iordache: Government's initiative on state child allowance - 'unconstitutional and illegal'

The President of the Legislative Council, Florin Iordache, stated on Friday that the Government's initiative to increase state child allowances in 2022 is "unconstitutional and illegal," which is why the opinion of the institution he leads is negative.

The Government has established the increase of the state allowance for children starting with 2022 and the indexing with the average inflation rate starting with 2023, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced on Thursday.