Liberal's Orban: Over 233 signatures needed for censure motion gathered, negotiations to be finalised Thursday

More than 233 signatures needed for the censure motion to be lodged most probably next Monday, have already been collected, on Tuesday night said the chair of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Ludovic Orban.

"Negotiations will be finalised Thursday, at about 12:00-13:00 hrs we have scheduled meetings and will be ready to officially announce their outcome. We still have negotiations with individual MPs on the agenda. (...) A few signatures are to be gotten from that area. (...) I am today [e.n. - Tuesday] more optimistic than yesterday. We have passed the 233 threshold of signatures [e.n. - for the censure motion to be voted]. (...) Most probably it will be submitted next Monday. It will most probably be debated and voted on 7 or 8 of October," Orban told a public television TVR1 broadcast.The PNL chair specified that the names of those who have signed the censure motion will be made public when the document is submitted to Parliament.He emphasised that the gathering of the 233 signatures was wished for as "a commitment for the censure motion to be passed"."So that we have an additional guarantee this gov't will fall," the PNL leader added.Orban expressed hope that the text of the censure motion will be approved by Wednesday by all of the partners and added that there are several possible developments in the situation in which the censure motion is adopted, specifying that the Liberals plead for early elections.