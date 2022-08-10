Life-size portrait of Voivode Michael the Brave, Kingdom of Romania's coats of arms discovered at UMFST Tg.Mures

Several paintings of inestimable value, including a life-size portrait of Voivode Michael the Brave, were found during rehabilitation works at the central building of the 'George Emil Palade' University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Science and Technology (UMFST) in Targu Mures, University Rector, Professor Leonard Azamfirei announced on Tuesday evening.

"The central building of the University undergoes extensive rehabilitation that will end this fall. The festive hall of the University provided us a great surprise, as several paintings of inestimable value were discovered beneath the current coat of paint: a life-size portrait of ruler Michael the Brave, the coats of arms of the Kingdom of Romania from 1881-1922, as well as a series of specific decorations that cover both the walls and the ceiling of the hall," Azamfirei wrote on Facebook.

This discovery earned the building the status of historical monument, and it will be now evaluated by experts in historical monument protection, and the festive hall will be renovated in such a way as to restore its appearance from the period 1920-1940, when the building housed the "Mihai Viteazul" Military High School.

"There is a photo in the University's photo archive of the festive hall from the interwar period, when the high school chapel was functioning there; the details of the photo are a perfect match to the recently discovered images, and it will serve as the reference for the rehabilitation project. (...) Ruler Michael the Brave (1558-1601) died on August 9, 421 years ago," the post also mentions. AGERPRES