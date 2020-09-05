LocalElections2020/ Călin Popescu Tariceanu: 'PNL has become a sort of political market stall, trading local elected officials, candidates, MPs'

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu declared on Saturday in Sibiu that the ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) has become "a political market stall" where "holders of local elective office, candidates in the local elections and MPs" are being traded.

"I saw the list of candidates for the Sibiu Municipal Council and for the County Council, I also met some of the candidates and I think we should all be aware and proud that we represent the spirit of liberalism in Romania (...) because PNL is no longer a liberal party, I say this with great regret. The PNL was progressively overtaken by the PDL and the spirit of Basescu, and what we see today is a pathetic show the party leader and the other members are playing for everyone to see. The PNL has become a sort of political market stall where everything is being bargained for, the word 'bargain' is still a nice term for defining what is being done. I see holders of local elective office, candidates in the local elections, MPs being bought. Everything is for sale. Just a month ago, Prime Minister Orban had 45 mayors from Giurgiu County in his office, Social Democrat mayors, whom Mr. Orban wanted transferred to the PNL, with ideological arguments (...), he was using ideology to convince them. He certainly promised each of them that he would give them money under the National Local Development Program and all of a sudden, 24 of them realized that ideologically they are Liberals, after all this time of being Social Democrats, and switched sides. That's how the PNL does politics today. It's regrettable. Unfortunately, the PSD doesn't excel in any chapter either," said Calin Popescu-Tariceanu.

The ALDE leader attended on Saturday a meeting with ALDE Sibiu candidates in the local elections.

