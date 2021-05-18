 
     
Ludovic Orban: Electing new Ombudsman by the end of parliamentary session is coalition's objective

Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu
coalitie orban citu barna

Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber, PNL (National Liberal Party) leader Ludovic Orban, says the governing coalition's objective is to have a new Ombudsman elected by the end of the parliamentary session.

He also said that there has been no decision made yet at the level of the coalition regarding the candidate for this office.

"We need to complete the procedure for the dismissal of the Ombudsman first. (...) We haven't made any decision yet, we also have our proposal within the coalition. We will see if USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, Solidarity Party) comes with a proposal and we will decide. We decided yesterday in the coalition to ask our representatives in the legal committees to complete the report so that at the first plenary sitting we will be able to debate on this item," Orban said at Parliament.

He underscored that the office of Ombudsman requires not politicians but "law specialists."

