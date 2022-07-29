MADR launches exceptional aid for the pig and poultry sectors

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has developed a draft normative act regarding exceptional aid amounting to 129.166 million RON (26.1 million euros), to support farmers in the livestock sector, informs MADR in a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES.

The beneficiaries of the animal husbandry sector can be pig or poultry breeders, authorized natural persons, individual and family businesses and/or legal persons, who own sanitary-veterinary authorized commercial holdings.

The exceptional aid targets about 250 potential beneficiaries in the pig sector, with approximately 553,988 UVM (large livestock unit) production capacity, and about 310 beneficiaries in the poultry sector, with approximately 2,243,643 UVM production capacity.

Payment of exceptional aid must be made by September 30, 2022.

The amount of 25.49 million euros was allocated to Romania by the European Commission, and additional funds in the amount of 26.1 million euros are provided from the national budget, representing 102.4% of the allocated amount.

The amount of 26.1 million euros represents the savings resulting from the application of the temporary state aid scheme to support the activity of pig and poultry breeders, in the context of the economic crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to compensate for the losses caused by pandemic, says MADR.

The exceptional adaptation aid is granted in relation to the production capacity owned by the beneficiary, UVM equivalent, depending on the categories of pigs or poultry. The total value that can be granted per beneficiary does not exceed the equivalent in RON of 150,000 euros in the pig sector, respectively 100,000 euros in the poultry sector.AGERPRES