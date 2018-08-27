MAE: Chisinau authorities decide to send back Romanians trying to enter Moldova through Albita checkpoint

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) specified that the Border Police of the Republic of Moldova on Monday decided to send back from the Albita border checkpoint the group of Romanians who were set to participate in the Union Parade, while claiming that they were "disturbing public order" in the border area.

According to a release MAE sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, according to the Romanian border authorities, the group of persons who showed up in the morning of August 27 at the Albita border checkpoint did not disturb public order in any way on the Romanian side of the border and it did not violate the legal regime of the state border in any way."The Romanian Embassy in the Republic of Moldova took notice of the existence of a group of Romanian citizens that, on August 27 2018, wanted to cross to the Republic of Moldova, as well as about the press release sent by the Border Police from the Republic of Moldova. According to the specifications of the abovementioned institution, "the Romanian citizens, who were set to participate in the Union Parade, were banned from crossing the state border and from stepping into the Moldovan territory. The reason was that they disturbed public order in the border area and also violated the checkpoints regime. We mention that this was a decision of the authorities in the Republic of Moldova and that the Romanian Embassy in Chisinau will have a discussion with the authorities in the Republic of Moldova about the rights of the Romanian citizens, which must be observed, according to the internal regulations of this state and the international obligations of the Republic of Moldova," mentions MAE.Platforma Unionista Actiunea 2012 [unionist platform - translator's note] on Monday sent a release to AGERPRES showing that 35 Romanian citizens who were set to participate in the Centennial Parade were banned from entering Moldova.