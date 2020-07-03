MAE: UK's decision to keep restrictions for Romanian citizens, taken based on specialists' recommendations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states that the United Kingdom informed, through diplomatic channels, prior to the public announcement, that, at present, the existing restrictions at the borders of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are kept for Romanian citizens, and the British Government's decision was based on the recommendations of health experts and epidemiologists.

"Following the announcement of the British authorities on 3 July 2020 on the list of states for which travel restrictions are lifted in the context of the relaxation of emergency measures applied to combat the COVID-19 pandemic(https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors#exemption-rules), the MAE states that the British side informed, through diplomatic channels, prior to the public announcement, that, for the time being, for Romanian citizens the existing restrictions at the borders of Great Britain and Northern Ireland are kept. Thus, starting with July 10, 2020, Romanian citizens arriving in Great Britain from one of the states that are not included in the list of states exempted from travel restrictions, are obliged to self-isolate for a period of 14 days", states the MAE in a release sent on Friday.The MAE mentions that, according to the information provided by the British authorities, the decision of the British Government was taken based on the recommendations of health experts and epidemiologists who follow the indicators related to COVID-19 from all countries, a new assessment of this month.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Romanian citizens traveling abroad consult the websites http://londra.mae.ro, https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-corridors#exemption-rules and www.mae.ro, also mentions the quoted source.