MAE: We did not establish any figures in discussions with Pakistani official about workforce transfer

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) states that Romania's Ambassador to Islamabad had a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan's Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Minister Sayed Zulfi Bukhari, but they didn't establish any figures related to a possible transfer of workforce from Pakistan, nor any concrete action plans.

The clarification comes after news surfaced the media that Romania is to receive 500,000 Pakistani workers to cover for its workforce shortage.

MAE said it was a courtesy reception during which the two officials addressed several topics, including Pakistan's employment, considering the the Pakistani side's interest in regulating and making more efficient workforce exports and complying with the relevant legislation.

"We mention that they did not establish any figures during the talks regarding a possible transfer of workforce from Pakistan, or any concrete action plan in this respect. In the context, we underline that, according to the legislation in force, respectively the Government Decision No. 34/2019, the quota for extra-community workers for 2019 at the national level is 20,000," MAE said on Thursday.

MAE also mentioned that, following the ambassador of Romania's request to Islamabad, the official press release was changed on Wednesday, in order to fairly and correctly reflect the discussions.

