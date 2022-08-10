Man wanted in connection to death of 39 migrants in United Kingdom found in Bucharest

A 48-year-old man, who was wanted by the British authorities in connection with the death of 39 migrants who were being transported in the trailer of a truck, was discovered by the police in Bucharest, informed, on Wednesday, the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) in a press release to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the police officers with the Criminal Investigations Directorate - Prosecution Service found on Wednesday, in Bucharest, a 48-year-old man, wanted internationally, at the request of the judicial authorities in the United Kingdom, who issued a European arrest warrant for committing involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy to support illegal immigration.

"The investigations showed that, together with other people, the man had allegedly organized and coordinated the illegal transport of several migrants to the United Kingdom inside one of the trucks owned by a criminal group, used for this purpose. On October 23, 2019, in Essex, Great Britain, the lifeless bodies of 39 Vietnamese nationals, men, women and children, aged between 15 and 44, who suffocated after being locked in a trailer for almost 12 hours, were identified," the press release states.

The man was heard by a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Court of Appeal and was detained for 24 hours, to be presented to the Bucharest Court of Appeal, with a proposal for preventive arrest, with a view to extradition, in favour of the British authorities, mentions the cited source. AGERPRES