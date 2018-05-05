Mandatory pension funds' assets at 31 March worth rd 9.14 billion euros

The mandatory pension funds - Pillar II - at 31 March were worth rd 42.53 billion lei (rd 9.14 bln euros), up by 25.22pct against the level at 31 March 2017, according to data released by the Financial Surveillance Authority (ASF).

The government securities hold the biggest weight within the assets worth 25.95 billion lei, or 61.03pct, respectively. Shares come second with 8.65 billion lei (or 20.35pct), while the bank deposits come 3rd with 3.54 billion lei or 8.33pct from total assets.According to ASF data, the value of the Pillar II total asset was 42.529 billion lei, at 31 March 2018, and the net asset value was 42.509 billion lei.The mandatory private pension funds counted for 7.111 millions of participants. According to the ASF figures, since the beginning of the collection in the system contributions for 6.97 millions of participants were aggregated. In January 2018, contributions for 4.018 millions of participants were collected, while for 3.070 millions of participants no contributions were gathered.The Pillar II mandatory pension funds lines up the following pension funds: Metropolitan Life Pensii, Aripi, AZT Viitorul tau, BCR, BRD, NN and Vital.