Manufacturers' new orders in Romania, up 4.7pct eleven months into 2023

Manufacturers' new orders un Romania increased overall in nominal terms by 4.7% in the first eleven months of 2023, y-o-y, according to data released on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

New orders increased in the consumer goods industry (+11.3%), the capital goods industry (+10.4%) and the durable goods industry (+4.4%). The intermediate goods industry decreased by 5.8%.

In November 2023, compared with November 2022, the overall decrease in new orders in the manufacturing industry in nominal terms by 0.2% was a result of decreases in the intermediate goods industry (-8.7%). Increases were reported in durable goods industry (+16%), consumer goods industry (+4.1%) and the capital goods industry (+3%).

New orders in November 2023 fell overall by 7.4% in nominal terms on a monthly basis on decreases in the capital goods industry (-11.5%), the durable goods industry (-2.7%), and the intermediate goods industry (-1.4%). The consumer goods industry increased by 3.7%.