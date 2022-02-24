 
     
MApN does not confirm information regarding possible Russian aggression in Snake Island area

insula serpilor

Ministry of National Defence (MApN) says it does not confirm information regarding a possible Russian aggression in the area around Snake Island, Agerpres reports.

Furthermore, MApN makes reference to the navigation interdictions imposed by the Russian Federation for commercial ships that are heading towards Ukrainian ports.

Thus, "from monitoring data obtained by the structures of the Romanian Naval Forces, it follows that a Russian military vessel is in the international waters of the Black Sea, at the northern edge of Romania's Exclusive Economic Zone (outside the area), deviating or stopping commercial vessels en route to Ukrainian harbors."

