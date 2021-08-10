MApN: Humanitarian transport of 525,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Egypt

A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force provides the transportation of 525,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, on Tuesday, to the Arab Republic of Egypt, for the management of the pandemic in this country, agerpres reports.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense (MApN), Romania received the request for international assistance from the Egyptian government, through the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, thus joining European and international efforts to support Egypt in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The vaccine doses are transported in transport coolers boxes, together with the cooling elements and temperature monitoring devices, provided by the "Cantacuzino" National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research in Bucharest, which ensures the observance of the refrigeration chain to the destination, at temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius.According to Government Decision of August 5, similar humanitarian aid would be sent to Albania and Vietnam.The Ministry of National Defense reminds that on Monday, a C 130 Hercules aircraft of the Romanian Air Force ensured the transport in Tunisia of approximately 180,000 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, antigen tests and sanitary materials, as well as a medical team consisting of 13 medical staff (five doctors and eight nurses) who will provide support to Tunisian health workers in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.***The European Union Civil Protection Mechanism coordinates the response to natural and man-made disasters at EU level, enabling coordinated, effective and rapid assistance to support affected populations.The European Emergency Response Capacity is achieved by pooling, on a voluntary basis, the resources previously allocated by the Member States for immediate deployment inside or outside the EU.