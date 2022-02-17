 
     
MApN: Three German Eurofighter Typhoon jets arrive at Mihail Kogalniceanu airbase

Three Eurofighter Typhoon jets of the German Air Force have landed, on Thursday, at the Mihail Kogalniceanu 57th Airbase, informs a release of the Ministry of National Defence (MApN).

The German detachment, formed of approximately 60 servicemen (pilots and technical personnel) and three Eurofighter Typhoon jets will execute, together with the servicemen of the Romanian Air Force and the Italian Air Force, enhanced Air Policing missions under NATO command, for the next three weeks, shows the quoted source, Agerpres.ro informs.

The German Air Force have been previously present in Romania last summer, together with the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, on the basis of the Joint statement regarding the interoperability of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft for joint execution of air policing missions.

The joint training missions have as a main objective increasing interoperability between NATO allies, and air policing missions ran jointly contribute to the development of the capacity for reaction and discouragement, recalls the MApN.

