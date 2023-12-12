Marcel Ciolacu: An alliance with AUR, from me or PSD, is excluded

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu declared that, both for him and for the Social Democratic Party (PSD), an alliance with the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) before or after the elections is excluded, the PSD leader emphasizing that, in his opinion, such an option would be the biggest mistake for Romania, not only for social democrats.

He made the clarification on private television Digi 24, Monday evening, in response to a question addressed by the leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), Kelemen Hunor, respectively, whether PSD is considering a pre-electoral or post-electoral alliance with AUR to lead the country.

"Mr. Kelemen Hunor is one of Romania's serious politicians, a serious Romanian of Hungarian ethnicity. He knows the answer because we had this discussion live, but, to be even more sure, I must say it publicly, so that he has the comfort. An alliance, on my part, between Marcel Ciolacu or the Social Democratic Party with AUR is excluded, neither now nor in the future. We have not even had such discussions, there is no communication (with AUR, ed. n)," Marcel Ciolacu said.

He also wanted to emphasize that an alliance of PSD with AUR would represent "the biggest mistake" not only for the social democrats, but also for the future of Romania.