Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca want to give free rein to stealing up to 250.000 RON (USR)

Chairman of Save Romania Union (USR) Catalin Drula accuses National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca and Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader Marcel Ciolacu of "giving free rein to stealing up to 250,000 RON", after the Senate adopted a bill that sets the threshold for abuse of office at that amount, told Agerpres.

"Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca want to give free rein to stealing up to 250,000 RON. PSD and PNL voted in the Senate a new threshold for abuse of office. Bring a damage of 250.000 RON? You're off the hook. It's the law that got us out in the streets in the hundreds of thousands in 2017. It's the law we stopped then. Just like we have to do now. The Chamber of Deputies is next and we're going to fight to keep something like that from clearing it. I'm inviting you to join me and USR to put pressure on this coalition of thievery and poverty," Drula wrote on Facebook.

He mentioned that the vote comes "on the same day that, also in the Senate, they refused to eliminate" special pensions.

MP Stelian Ion, former justice minister, announced that USR has proposed a threshold for abuse of service at the level of a minimum wage, "because the state cannot seriously claim that a man's work for a period of one month is a trifle", a value that can be ignored.

MEP Dragos Pislaru, REPER co-president, accuses the coalition parties of having adopted the "former OUG 13" in the Senate and announces a protest in Victoriei Square, in front of the government headquarters.

The Senate adopted, in Wednesday's plenary session, the Government's bill to amend the Criminal Code and other pieces of legislation, in compliance with the decisions of the Constitutional Court, whereby the threshold for abuse of office, which is punishable by imprisonment from 2 to 7 years, is set at 250,000 RON.

The bill will be debated by the Chamber of Deputies, the decision-making body in this case.