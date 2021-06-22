Marcel Ciolacu: This is the first time in 30 years that a no-confidence vote has a chance to succeed

Social Democratic Party (PSD) national leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday evening that the Social Democrats' no -confidence vote is likely to succeed because the Citu government is "inefficient" and its direction is "wrong."

"It is the first time, after 30 years of post-December democracy, that a motion of no confidence has a chance to succeed, just six months after the parliamentary elections. Even if, mathematically, they currently have a majority (...) Theirs is the wrong track, they don't master anything, they haven't won any bets, not even on the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), vaccination, economy - they borrowed 34 billion, where is that money? We have interest rates that we pay ten times higher than elsewhere in the EU. It's a word we have taken from the social partners: this is an inefficient government, a government that can't implement absolutely anything that is important to Romanians. They have no horizon, their only horizon is to borrow amounts that we will all pay for from now on, 20-30 years. Every child born today starts their journey with a debt of 2000 euros, made during the Citu government," Ciolacu told Antena 3 private broadcaster, agerpres reports.

He added that there are signals that also MPs in power will vote on the motion, noting that negotiations with them continue.The PSD leader also specified that, if the motion succeeds, the Social Democrats are ready to come up with a proposal for prime minister in the person of Alexandru Rafila and to build up a new majority.According to the PSD leader, the motion will probably be tabled on Wednesday.