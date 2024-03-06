Subscription modal logo Premium

Marcel Ciolacu - Ursula von der Leyen discuss Romania's European priorities

marcel ciolacu ursula von der leyen

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met on Wednesday morning with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to discuss Romania's European priorities, full accession to the Schengen area and the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

"This morning I discussed with the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Romania's European priorities, full accession to the Schengen area and the implementation of the PNRR. We talked about the threats posed by the Russian Federation, the danger of extremism and the need for stability in Romania and the European Union," wrote Marcel Ciolacu on his Facebook page.

The European Commission's head, Ursula von der Leyen, is currently in Bucharest where she is attending the EPP Congress. She is the sole candidate to lead the European People's list in the June elections and, therefore, to obtain a new five-year mandate at the helm of the EU executive.

