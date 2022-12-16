Market services for companies recorded business growth of 28%, after first ten months

Businesses from market services provided mainly to businesses increased by 28%, as a gross series, in the first ten months of the current year, compared to the same period in 2021, according to official data, published on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The increase in turnover reported at the end of October was determined by the activities recorded in IT services and information technology (+42.5%), other services provided mainly to businesses (+29.9%), transport activities (+25 .7%), cinematographic, video, television program production activities; broadcast and transmission of programs (+16.8%) and communication activities (+9.1%).

Also, as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, market services recorded a 27.3% increase in turnover, from year to year.

The INS data shows that, in October 2022 compared to the similar month in 2021, business in market services provided mainly to enterprises, as a gross series, increased, in nominal terms, overall, by 28.3%, due to the results of: activities of IT services and information technology (+37.6%), other services provided mainly to businesses (+33.3%), transport activities (+25.8%), film, video, television program production activities ; broadcast and transmission of programs (+9.8%) and from communications activities (+5.6%).

At the same time, in the same period, the turnover resulting from market services provided mainly to enterprises increased by 29.8%, as an adjusted series.AGERPRES