May 3 in history

1848 - Great National Assembly of Blaj is called in the Plain of Freedom. During the meeting, Romanians of Transylvania adopt programme of Romanian Revolution of Transylvania: The National Petition (3 - 5)

1848 - Meeting of deputies from Banat of Pest Parliament. They draw up the Petition of Romanian People of Hungary and Banat

1867 - Transilvania society is established in Bucharest, at the initiative of Alexandru Papiu-Ilarian, August Treboniu Laurian and Florian Aaron; its mission was to help Romanians of Transylvania in the fight for national emancipation

1868 - During the Blaj Conference of Romanian political leaders of Transylvania, a protest document was adopted against Tranylvania's annexation to Hungary, called The Blaj Pronouncement

1891 - Establishment of Carol I University Foundation

1896 - Birth of Princess Elena of Greece and Denmark, wife of Carol II of Romania, mother of King Mihai I (d. 28 November 1982)

1904 - Birth of engineer Baziliu Remus Radulet, full member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 February 1984)

1933 - Birth of actor George Constantin (d. 26 April 1994)

1944 - Birth of actor Eusebiu Stefanescu (d. 15 March 2015)

1946 - Birth of playwright Mihai Basarab Neagu

1955 - Birth of Zoltan Crisan, former international football player, member of Craiova's Maxima team (d. 14 Oct. 2003)

1975 - Birth of actress Andreea Bibiri

1987 - European Weightlifting Championships in Reims, France, where Romanian athletes win 3 gold medals (Czanka Attila, Andrei Socaci and Nicu Vlad), 6 silver and 4 bronze

2003 - Death of painter Constantin Piliuta (b. 4 February 1929)

2005 - The first number of the daily newspaper Gandul is launched. Since April 8, 2011, the newspaper Gandul has become an exclusively digital media product

2007 - Death of engineer Nicolae N. Patraulea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 28 July/10 August 1916)

2008 - The operator of fixed telephony services Romtelecom has introduced the national number, consisting of 10 digits, for all local or inter-county call

2012 - First edition of Sergiu Celibidache Festival, organised on the 100th celebration of the great conductor's birth, under the High Patronage of Romania's President (3 May - 7 July)

2012 - Romania's first bank of hematopoietic stem cells, inaugurated at Fundeni Clinical Institute

2022 - The XVI-th edition of the Gopo Awards 2022, during which a campaign to help filmmakers from Ukraine takes place with the message: "United by film" (I. L. Caragiale National Theatre of Bucharest).AGERPRES