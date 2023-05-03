 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

May 3 in history

dhakatribune.com
today in history, istorie stiri ziar

1848 - Great National Assembly of Blaj is called in the Plain of Freedom. During the meeting, Romanians of Transylvania adopt programme of Romanian Revolution of Transylvania: The National Petition (3 - 5)

1848 - Meeting of deputies from Banat of Pest Parliament. They draw up the Petition of Romanian People of Hungary and Banat

1867 - Transilvania society is established in Bucharest, at the initiative of Alexandru Papiu-Ilarian, August Treboniu Laurian and Florian Aaron; its mission was to help Romanians of Transylvania in the fight for national emancipation

1868 - During the Blaj Conference of Romanian political leaders of Transylvania, a protest document was adopted against Tranylvania's annexation to Hungary, called The Blaj Pronouncement

1891 - Establishment of Carol I University Foundation

1896 - Birth of Princess Elena of Greece and Denmark, wife of Carol II of Romania, mother of King Mihai I (d. 28 November 1982)

1904 - Birth of engineer Baziliu Remus Radulet, full member of the Romanian Academy (d. 6 February 1984)

1933 - Birth of actor George Constantin (d. 26 April 1994)

1944 - Birth of actor Eusebiu Stefanescu (d. 15 March 2015)

1946 - Birth of playwright Mihai Basarab Neagu

1955 - Birth of Zoltan Crisan, former international football player, member of Craiova's Maxima team (d. 14 Oct. 2003)

1975 - Birth of actress Andreea Bibiri

1987 - European Weightlifting Championships in Reims, France, where Romanian athletes win 3 gold medals (Czanka Attila, Andrei Socaci and Nicu Vlad), 6 silver and 4 bronze

2003 - Death of painter Constantin Piliuta (b. 4 February 1929)

2005 - The first number of the daily newspaper Gandul is launched. Since April 8, 2011, the newspaper Gandul has become an exclusively digital media product

2007 - Death of engineer Nicolae N. Patraulea, member of the Romanian Academy (b. 28 July/10 August 1916)

2008 - The operator of fixed telephony services Romtelecom has introduced the national number, consisting of 10 digits, for all local or inter-county call

2012 - First edition of Sergiu Celibidache Festival, organised on the 100th celebration of the great conductor's birth, under the High Patronage of Romania's President (3 May - 7 July)

2012 - Romania's first bank of hematopoietic stem cells, inaugurated at Fundeni Clinical Institute

2022 - The XVI-th edition of the Gopo Awards 2022, during which a campaign to help filmmakers from Ukraine takes place with the message: "United by film" (I. L. Caragiale National Theatre of Bucharest).AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.