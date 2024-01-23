Mayor Nicusor Dan: There is a possibility that I will be candidate of the right-wing for City Hall

The mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, declared on Monday evening for the private broadcaster Digi24 that he believes that he could be the candidate of the Right for the Capital City Hall and mentioned that he is having discussions in this regard with Save Romania Union (USR), the National Liberal Party (PNL), the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Forta Dreptei and REPER.

"I believe that this possibility exists, if we go back four years ago, it seemed impossible and yet there was the wisdom of the right-wing parties to have unique candidates for the seven (one for the Bucharest City Hall, 6 for the six sectors, ed. n.) mayors in Bucharest. (...) I am in discussions, obviously, with all right-wing parties (...) all right-wing parties meaning USR, PNL, PMP, Forta Dreptei, REPER, in my opinion," said Nicusor Dan.

He thinks that, given that there are more elections in 2024, the calculations are more "complicated" than four years ago.

"The parties are in a period where they are conducting polls, weighing different strategies, it will probably take some time until we have a definitive announcement of candidates for the Bucharest mayors (...) The polls I have seen (...) say (...) that if the right has two candidates, the PSD (Social Democratic Party, ed. n.) candidate wins, if the right has one candidate, the right candidate wins," Nicusor Dan pointed out.

At the same time, he stated that it is not a good idea to merge the local elections with the first round of the presidential elections, because the messages are different.

"The residents of a village, a city, a municipality have problems that they must address to the mayor and the candidates for the mayor's office. The first round of the presidential elections refers to national topics, to matters that also belong to the sphere of Romania's external relations, so, they are different topics. (...) I don't believe in this scenario in which the two elections will be merged," added Nicusor Dan.