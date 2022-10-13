Meeting between president of Parliamentary Committee for relationship with UNESCO and ambassador of Republic of Moldova

Consolidating the cultural dimension of bilateral relations Bucharest - Chisinau was the main topic addressed on Thursday, at the meeting between the president of the Joint permanent committee of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate for the relationship with UNESCO, deputy Ana-Maria Catauta, and the ambassador of the Republic of Moldova in Bucharest, Victor Chirila, says a statement sent to AGERPRES by the committee.

The discussions focused on the consolidation of the cultural dimension, with an emphasis on the multinational files of the two countries at UNESCO, such as "The art of the Romanian blouse - an element of cultural identity in Romania and the Republic of Moldova", which is, at this moment, in the experts' evaluation, Agerpres informs.

"Joint actions were aimed at promoting the elements included in the UNESCO Representative List and identifying other heritage elements that could be included in the World Heritage List. Our country and the Republic of Moldova included in the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity three joint files: 'Caroling in the male bunch' (2013), 'Traditional techniques for making the wool rug' (2016) and 'Cultural practices associated with March 1st' (2017)," the press release reads.