Memorandum in field of emergency situations, signed in presence of Iohannis and Chilean counterpart

Memorandum of collaboration between the Romanian and Chilean institutions responsible for managing emergency situations was signed, on Saturday, in the presence of president Klaus Iohannis and his Chilean counterpart, Gabriel Boric.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of Romania by the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, at La Moneda Palace in Santiago de Chile, told Agerpres.

In the context of his visit to Chile, president Iohannis donated to the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago de Chile a set of archival diplomatic documents regarding the rescue of a large number of Jews by the Chilean consul Samuel del Campo, active in Bucharest in during the Second World War. Copies of the documents related to the Chilean refugees received in Romania after the 1973 coup d'état in Chile were also donated.

President Klaus Iohannis is making an official visit to Chile on Saturday, this being the second stage of the South American tour that the head of state is making until April 26.